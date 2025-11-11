UAE Aviation Safety Conference 2025 Explores AI’s Role in Building Smarter, Safer Skies

The UAE Aviation Safety Conference 2025 , organized by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) , concluded in Dubai after two days of high-level discussions under the theme “AI and the Future of Aviation Safety: Intelligent Skies, Safer Flights.”

The annual conference brought together more than 220 aviation professionals, including 18 distinguished speakers and experts from across the UAE’s civil aviation ecosystem. Over 10 insightful sessions, participants explored the growing intersection between artificial intelligence (AI) and aviation safety, addressing both the opportunities and challenges of integrating intelligent technologies into safety-critical systems.

Balancing Human Expertise and AI

A central theme throughout the conference was the importance of human–machine collaboration. Experts emphasized that while AI offers powerful tools for predictive safety, risk analysis, and operational efficiency, human oversight remains essential in ensuring accountability and sound decision-making.

Eng. Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, highlighted the UAE’s global standing in aviation safety, noting its ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit score of 98.86%, one of the highest in the world.

“The United Arab Emirates is steadily building one of the most advanced and trusted aviation safety systems in the world,” said Al Zarouni. “As artificial intelligence reshapes the aviation landscape, it compels us to rethink how we assess risk and ensure accountability — while also empowering us to predict hazards before they occur.” IATA: Global Airline Industry Safety Took a Step Back in 2024

Recognizing Innovation and Safety Excellence

The conference also featured the announcement of the winners of the GCAA’s “Safety Marathon”, an initiative designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and a strong safety culture within the aviation industry.

The 2025 winners included:

Etihad Airways – Innovation Category

– Innovation Category Roder – Customer Experience Category

– Customer Experience Category Dubai Airports – Operational Efficiency Category

Honoring Industry Partners

A special recognition ceremony was also held to honor partners and sponsors who supported the UAE’s participation in the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly. Acknowledged organizations included Emirates Airlines, flydubai, Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Mobility Center, Abu Dhabi Aviation, Etihad Aviation Training, Archer, and Choppershoot.

A Vision for Intelligent Skies

Closing the conference, the GCAA reaffirmed the UAE’s leadership in global aviation safety and its commitment to responsibly integrating AI across aviation systems.

With its forward-looking approach, the UAE aims to ensure that the aviation sector remains smarter, safer, and more adaptive in an era of rapid technological transformation.