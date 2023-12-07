Business Travel News Associations Destination News eTurboNews | eTN Hospitality Industry Meeting and Incentive Travel News Update Tourism USA Travel News

U.S. Travel IPW Travel Trade Shows Announced 

35 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
image courtesy of IPW
The association’s international travel trade show will be held in two newly selected cities and three previously designated locations.

The host cities for the 2026-2030 IPW international travel trade show, organized by the U.S. Travel Association, were announced today. These cities include Greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida (2026), New Orleans, Louisiana (2027), Detroit, Michigan (2028), Denver, Colorado (2029), and Anaheim, California (2030).

Serving as first time hosts are Greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Detroit, Michigan.

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman said:

“By serving as host site of IPW, each of these world-class cities will play a key role in growing inbound travel and strengthening the U.S. economy. U.S. Travel looks forward to working with these diverse destinations to bring the world to America—and ensuring IPW remains a can’t-miss event on the global travel industry’s calendar.”

Previous IPWs have resulted in over $5.5 billion in future travel to the United States, making it the foremost inbound travel trade show. By facilitating connections between U.S. travel exhibitors, travel buyers, and media, IPW promotes products, highlights U.S. destinations, and facilitates future business negotiations.

Approximately 5,000 delegates, with 1,400 international delegates among them, attend the event, which features 90,000 pre-planned business meetings spanning a duration of three days.

Mark Your Calendars:

•             2024: Los Angeles, California – May 3-7, 2024

•             2025: Chicago, Illinois – June 14-18, 2025

•             2026: Greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida — May 18-22

•             2027: New Orleans, Louisiana – May 3-7

•             2028: Detroit, Michigan – June 10-14

•             2029: Denver, Colorado – May 19-23

•             2030: Anaheim, California – June 1-5

Freeman added:

“The United States faces intense competition in the race for global travelers. IPW will remain an indispensable tool in attracting international visitors and positioning the United States as the world’s top travel destination.”

The U.S. Travel Association is a non-profit organization that represents the travel industry, which contributes significantly to the economy of our nation. With a focus on promoting travel to and within the United States, U.S. Travel develops various programs, gathers insights, and advocates for policies that aim to boost travel activity.

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

