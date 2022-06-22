Breaking Travel News Business Travel News People Tourism Travel Wire News USA

U.S. Travel Association Selects Geoff Freeman as President and CEO

41 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
5 min read
image courtesy of US Travel Association
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Freeman Promises to “Continue to Raise the Bar” as he Rejoins the Travel Industry

The next chapter of the U.S. Travel Association will be led by Geoff Freeman, a proven association leader who has a track record of building talented teams and delivering game-changing results for varied industries. He re-joins the U.S. Travel Association after nearly a decade of association leadership—first as president and CEO of the American Gaming Association and as the current president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association. He will join U.S. Travel on September 1.

Over the past 20 years, Freeman has built an approach to association leadership that is centered around industry unity and transformational change. In his previous leadership role at U.S. Travel, Freeman’s strategic work led to the industry’s signature bipartisan legislative victory establishing the Travel Promotion Act of 2009 and creating Brand USA. Other accomplishments included leading the industry effort behind the creation of TSA PreCheck and establishing the Meetings Mean Business Coalition.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays great attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

