U.S. Travel Association Selects Geoff Freeman as President and CEO

Freeman Promises to “Continue to Raise the Bar” as he Rejoins the Travel Industry

The next chapter of the U.S. Travel Association will be led by Geoff Freeman, a proven association leader who has a track record of building talented teams and delivering game-changing results for varied industries. He re-joins the U.S. Travel Association after nearly a decade of association leadership—first as president and CEO of the American Gaming Association and as the current president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association. He will join U.S. Travel on September 1.

Over the past 20 years, Freeman has built an approach to association leadership that is centered around industry unity and transformational change. In his previous leadership role at U.S. Travel, Freeman’s strategic work led to the industry’s signature bipartisan legislative victory establishing the Travel Promotion Act of 2009 and creating Brand USA. Other accomplishments included leading the industry effort behind the creation of TSA PreCheck and establishing the Meetings Mean Business Coalition.