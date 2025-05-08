U.S. Travel Association Praises Trump’s Policies, Remaining Silent On Fears by “Alien” Tourists

Ignoring the dramatic downfall expected in international tourism arrivals to the United States clearly caused by the Trump administration becomes clear. The cause is fear among international visitors, and tariffs that are making the U.S. a less friendly and desirable travel and tourism destination. The U.S. Travel Association may be on alert for its own survival. So the organization seen as the spokespersion for the United States when it comes to travel and tourism seems to have been silenced in some ways.

It appears strange that, ever since U.S. President Trump took office, U.S. Travel, the organization representing the United States and major stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry, has avoided criticism of the Trump administration and praised the president for his handling of travel and tourism.

This is understandable, since the funding and survival of this organization may depend on it.

It’s almost bizarre that the downfall of Canadian Travelers avoiding travel to the United States, followed by European travelers, immigration policies, or tariffs, were never mentioned by USTOA as a reason. Instead, the US Travel Association has blamed the Biden administration and old policies.

Tourism Economics adjusted its forecast for inbound travel to the US last month, anticipating a 5.1% decrease in 2025 compared to its previous estimate of 8.8% growth. The organization attributed this change to increasing global trade tensions, emphasizing the importance of understanding the connection between economic policies and travel demand. The research highlights potential risks for the US travel industry, with far-reaching economic effects beyond tourism. Collaborative efforts within the industry will be crucial to minimize adverse outcomes.

The research firm also said that inbound travel spending in 2025 could fall 12.3%, a $22 billion annual loss.

U.S. Travel did not mention the tariffs or trade policies among the potential factors reducing travel, which it attributed to “a variety of factors, including a strong dollar, long visa wait times, concerns over travel restrictions, a question of America’s welcome, a slowing U.S. economy, and recent safety concerns.”

On April 8th, US Travel in a testimony before the House transportation subcommittee, called on Congress to prioritize travel and take urgent action to modernize airport screening, visa processing, and air traffic control technology.

In a statement issued yesterday, the U.S. Travel Association today congratulated U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on announcing an initiative to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system—an essential step toward strengthening America’s travel infrastructure and ensuring a better experience for millions of travelers.

The plan includes a technology overhaul that will upgrade the crucial systems supporting almost 3 million air passengers daily.

“We commend Secretary Duffy for his leadership and vision in tackling the urgent needs of our air traffic control system,” said Geoff Freeman, President and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association. “Before President Trump’s administration, America’s leadership too often focused on fines and fees regarding air travel. What Secretary Duffy announced today will benefit travelers and the broader U.S. economy, and it’s the type of leadership that America’s travel industry has been calling for.”

Critically, Congress is considering legislation that provides a $12.5 billion down payment to support the plan. This funding would ensure the technology upgrades are not just aspirational but actionable.

“For too long, outdated systems and underinvestment have slowed air travel and hampered growth,” said Freeman. “The investment in Chairman Graves’ reconciliation proposal would put us on a clear path toward a more reliable and resilient aviation system—one that can meet the demands of modern travelers and support the continued growth of the travel economy.”

In addition to modernizing the air traffic control system, U.S. Travel advocates for upgrading America’s airports and the traveler experience. Freeman also testified before Congress earlier in April on the urgent need to prioritize travel.

US Travel has not been returning calls to eTurboNews to comment on the expected downfall and alarming trends in international tourism arrivals.