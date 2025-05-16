U.S. Department of Justice May Dismiss the Deadliest Crime in US History

U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing may get a dismissal in criminal court on all charges in the two deadly B737-MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, according to information received by the Clifford Law Offices, which has been defending many of the 346 victim families in this case.

This morning, many family members who lost 346 loved ones in two Boeing crashes of 737 MAX8 planes six years ago expressed disgust and shock via the internet, with U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division lawyers expressing their intent to drop all criminal charges against Boeing. This happened after US President Trump secured a record purchase from Qatar Airways of Boeing jets.

During the morning meeting, the family members learned for the first time that the Department intends to back down from any criminal prosecution against the giant aircraft manufacturer for what has been called “the deadliest crime in U.S history.” Instead, the Department is considering dismissing the case. Family members expressed outrage at the Department’s latest proposal and promised to fight the maneuver.

Paul Cassell, attorney for many of the families in this case and professor of criminal law at the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah, said of today’s meeting with the Department, “Today the Justice Department’s Criminal Division held a ‘conferral session’ but didn’t truly confer at all. Instead, they conveyed their preconceived idea that Boeing should be allowed to escape any real consequences for its deadly lies. We hope that the leadership of the Department will reject this bizarre plan.

If not—and if the Department moves to dismiss the case — we will strenuously object before Judge O’Connor. Dismissing the case would dishonor the memories of 346 victims, whom Boeing killed through its callous lies. We hope that the Judge will use his recognized authority under federal law to reject proposals like this that are clearly contrary to the public interest.”

Cassell told the DOJ that Boeing’s CEO and its lawyers today signed a confession of guilt, making the DOJ’s new proposal a “pretextual proposal.”

Although the DOJ spokesperson, Lorinda Laryea, the Acting Chief of its Criminal Fraud Division, said a final decision hasn’t been made, Cassell told the group that this decision is a “prearranged conclusion” that “clearly is not in the public’s best interest.”

Robert A. Clifford, Lead Counsel in the civil litigation currently pending in federal district court in Chicago, took issue with the fact that there is no litigation risk that the DOJ professed when there is a confession of guilt. “They can’t just walk back from that,” he said. “These are facts that they agreed to. You have all the facts you need to prosecute this case. These families are willing to take the risks that their government is willing to hold these murderers responsible.” Clifford said during the meeting. “We are offended by this deal and will challenge this.”

Laryea said that Boeing would be asked to pay an additional $444.5 million into a crash victims’ fund, divided evenly per crash victim. Sanjiv Singh, an attorney who represents 16 victims in the first Boeing 737 MAX8 crash in 2018, of a Lion Air crash, said, “This is morally repugnant. It is a slap on the wrist. And it feels like a bribe.”

The meeting is ongoing at the time of this release.