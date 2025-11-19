U.S. Air Ticket Sales Hit Record October as International Demand Surges

U.S. air ticket sales hit a record $8.6 billion in October 2025, driven by strong outbound international demand, ARC reports. While U.S. agencies issued more international tickets, inbound travel to the United States continues to lag, with foreign visitor arrivals projected to fall in 2025, highlighting a growing divergence in travel flows.

U.S.-based travel agency air ticket sales reached $8.6 billion in October 2025, marking a 6% year-over-year increase and the highest October sales total ever recorded by Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC). The milestone represents the fourth consecutive month in which ARC has reported record-breaking monthly sales.

Despite the record performance, overall sales dipped 1% month-over-month, reflecting typical seasonal softening and a slowdown in certain travel segments.

Segment Trends Show Divergence

Passenger trip volumes rose 4% year-over-year to 24.6 million, though they fell 3% from September. ARC data revealed notable differences across travel agency sectors:

Online travel agencies: –1% YoY

–1% YoY Leisure travel agencies: +4% YoY

+4% YoY Corporate travel agencies: –5% YoY

– ARC Chief Commercial Officer Steve Solomon attributed the decline in corporate and government travel partly to the U.S. government shutdown, which he said “may have had a short-term negative effect” on those segments. He added: “Robust international travel and steady domestic demand are driving ticket volumes above 2024 levels.”

International Travel Leads Growth

International passenger trips (issued through U.S. agencies) climbed 8% YoY to 8.9 million, reinforcing the global travel rebound. Domestic trips rose by a more modest 2% to 15.7 million.

Pricing Trends

Average ticket price: $576 (+3% YoY)

$576 (+3% YoY) Economy fare: $513 (–2% YoY)

$513 (–2% YoY) Premium fare: $1,404 (+8% YoY)

NDC Adoption Continues to Rise

Transactions using the New Distribution Capability (NDC) accounted for 20.6% of ARC-settled transactions in October 2025 — up from 19.1% in October 2024. A total of 1,144 travel agencies reported NDC transaction activity during the month.

Inbound Travel to the U.S. Treads Water

While outbound travel from U.S.-based agencies is climbing, inbound international travel to the U.S. is moving in the opposite direction. According to the U.S. Travel Association, inbound international visits are projected to decline by roughly 6.3% in 2025 (from about 72.4 million in 2024 to 67.9 million in 2025).

(U.S. Travel Association)

For example, in June 2025, non-U.S. resident visitor arrivals to the United States totaled roughly 5.28 million, a 6.2% drop compared to June 2024. (inboundtravel.org)

Implications & Industry Context

The divergence between rising U.S.-origin agency ticket sales and falling inbound visitor numbers presents a notable travel industry dynamic:

Outbound travel — U.S. residents are increasingly buying international air tickets through U.S. agencies, reflected in ARC’s data.

Inbound travel — fewer foreigners are visiting the U.S., which could impact tourism-dependent sectors (hotels, attractions, regional economies).

While strong outbound demand helps U.S.-based agencies and airlines catering to U.S. origin traffic, the decline in inbound traffic signals headwinds for destination marketing, hospitality and U.S. export-services via tourism.

The discrepancy may reflect a mix of factors: visa and entry friction, global competitive destinations, currency effects making the U.S. more expensive, perception/image issues, and structural shifts in travel behaviour.

ARC’s Role in the Travel Ecosystem

ARC manages one of the world’s most comprehensive airline ticketing datasets, processing more than $99 billion in annual U.S.-based agency sales and tracking over 24 billion passenger flights since 2015. Its reporting provides key insights for airlines, agencies, corporate buyers and travel technology partners.