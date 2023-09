Typhoon Saola caused damage in Hong Kong and then moved across southern China. Despite fears of a direct hit, Hong Kong was spared. Millions of people in the densely populated coastal areas of southern China took shelter before the storm. Hong Kong raised its threat level to the highest, a rare occurrence since World War II, as Saola reached peak winds of approximately 210 kilometers per hour.

Binayak – based in Kathmandu – is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.