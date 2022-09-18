Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Typhoon Nanmadol on target for Japan

2022-09-18
by Juergen T Steinmetz
A typhoon is a mature tropical cyclone that develops between 180° and 100°E in the Northern Hemisphere. It is the most active tropical cyclone basin on Earth.

A strong typhoon, Nanmadol makes landfall in southwestern Japan on Sunday with winds of 180 km and stronger.

Rainfall is expected to be 500 mm (20 inches) and more on Sunday and Monday.

According to news reports, more than 8 million residents and visitors had to evacuate to protect themselves from extensive flooding and landslides.

The typhoon made landfall near the city of Kagoshima, on the southern tip of Kyushu, on Sunday morning.

Kyushu is the southernmost of the four Japanese islands. More than 13 million people live in the region.

A “special alert” issued was the first ever for a region outside the Okinawa Prefecture.

