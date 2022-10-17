Two ways to get a visa to live in Spain

Year after year, thousands of people from all over the world move to the country of gastronomy and traditions. But before setting foot in the destination country, one reality must be faced: the need to obtain a residence permit. Dealing with the bureaucracy can be a nightmare.

In Spain you can find everything you need: exquisite food, a perfect climate 365 days a year, an enchanting atmosphere with a rich culture and incredible landscapes. It is a perfect country for investment, thanks to permits such as the Spanish golden visa residence.

The possibility of teleworking while living in Spain has also recently come into the lives of many foreigners. The Spain Digital Nomad Visa has opened the door for many people to maintain their remote work while living in another country. The Spanish government has already announced that they are working on it and that it will soon be official.

Golden Visa: More jobs and new talent.

It is almost a decade since the Spanish government introduced this visa. The main objective was to support foreign entrepreneurs and the internationalization of the country. It is one of the most common immigrant investor programs to make this country their habitual residence.

In order to obtain it, the applicant must be over 18 years of age and have public or private health insurance operating in Spain. They must also have sufficient financial means to cover living expenses.

The main objective of the Golden Visa programme is to boost the economy in Spain and support the creation of new jobs. Thus, with this programme you can invest in different ways. For example, you can invest a minimum of €500,000 in Spanish real estate (without a mortgage) or invest €1 million in Spanish companies through shares.

Benefits of the Golden Visa:

When everything is in order and your visa is accepted, you will be able to enjoy many advantages. After two years, you will be able to work as an entrepreneur or as an employee. In addition, you are not obliged to stay in Spain all year round, you will only have to visit the country once a year to maintain your permit. It also allows you to enter the Schengen area. And, most importantly, after ten years you can apply for Spanish citizenship.

Family members who can accompany you:

The Golden Visa also allows you to obtain permits for your spouse or person in a similar relationship, as well as for dependent children under 18 years of age.

In addition, people who are financially dependent on you and dependent parents may accompany you.

Digital Nomad Visa: Work at home from another country.

This visa is intended for those citizens who can continue to work remotely and live legally in a foreign country. It has not yet come into force in Spain. However, the government has already announced that they are working on it and will soon release all the details for those who want to apply for it.

Several countries have already implemented this visa, so we can say that the visa is expected to last for one year and to be renewed for two years. In addition, from the draft law it is expected that some of the requirements will be:

Be a highly qualified professional

Have at least 3 years of professional experience.

Proof of one year of experience with the company.

Health insurance

Proof that teleworking is allowed in the sector.

The main benefit for applicants will be to be able to work in their job and live in Spain where they will enjoy the climate, the food and the places to see.

