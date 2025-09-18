A Timely game-changer for Malta Tourism as it opens a first-ever MTA Office in New York City: Delta Airlines’ Announcement of Non-Stop Flights From JFK to Malta Starting Summer 2026

Breaking: Malta’s Foreign and Tourism Ministers on Their Way To New York

The 469,730 citizens of Malta are celebrating a good day today, as the EU country in the Mediterranean Sea opens its first-ever Tourism Office in North America. The Minister of Tourism, along with the Foreign Minister of Malta, will attend the opening tomorrow and witness the first achievement, which is seen as a game-changing initiative to welcome more high-spending Americans to Malta in 2026. Atlanta-based Delta Airlines announced the first-ever non-stop flight from JFK to Malta.

The first-ever non-stop flights between the United States and Malta on Delta Airlines (JFK-MALTA)

The timing of the announcement could not be better for Malta as an official delegation led by the Hon. Dr. Ian Borg, Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and joined by Carlo Micallef, CEO, Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), landed today in New York City, as they will officially open a new Malta Tourism Authority office in New York City on Friday, September 19. The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) Office will be located at Malta’s Permanent Mission to the U.N., 244 East 48th St., New York City.

A Landmark Development for the Maltese Islands

Dr. Ian Borg, commenting on the Delta announcement, said, “This is a landmark development for the Maltese Islands, and for the long-standing ties between Malta and the US. It strengthens our tourism potential in the North American market to attract discerning tourists who can truly appreciate Malta’s unique and authentic travel experiences. It also empowers more social, cultural, and economic collaborations between our nations.”

While in New York, the Malta Tourism Authority delegation will also host the Premiere private screening of Peter Greenberg’s PBS TV one-hour special, Hidden Malta, on Thursday evening, September 18, at the Whitby Hotel, New York City.

Malta Tourism Authority News Office in New York City

The second event is the previously mentioned Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the Malta Tourism Authority’s new office. Attending both events will be H.E. Godfrey Xuereb, Malta’s Ambassador to the United States, and H.E. Natasha Meli-Daudey, Malta’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, as well as members of the MTA Head Office delegation, Arthur Grima, Director, Marketing and Yasmine Scorfna, Marketing Manager, travel industry leaders, and members of the Malta private sector.

Malta will no longer a hidden tourism market for US Travelers

Delta’s timely announcement is a game-changer for Malta Tourism promotion in North America,” said MTA CEO Carlo Micallef. “When restarting the Malta Tourism Authority presence here 11 years ago, with Michelle Buttigieg as the MTA Representative North America, Malta was known as the ‘Hidden Gem of the Mediterranean’. Now, especially with this first non-stop flight, it is no longer hidden from the American travel market.

Demand for Malta for Luxury Travelers

The interest and demand for Malta, especially from the high-end luxury traveler, as well as the young independent traveler, has grown enormously. Now Delta’s direct flight, together with the opening of the MTA office in NYC, will offer Malta new opportunities to expand our promotions in this market.”

VISIT MALTA New York Invites Travelers

Ms. Buttigieg noted, “Now that MTA will have a real ‘VISITMALTA’ space, we will be able to expand our support for our travel industry partners. We will also be able to welcome potential travelers themselves and provide them with specific information tailored to their interests, as well as host Maltese-themed events.”

Malta: The island that blends history and sun

Malta feels like a living storybook. One day, travelers can wander the UNESCO-listed streets of Valletta or explore fortresses that have stood for centuries. Next, they’re sailing across turquoise bays toward the Blue Lagoon. It’s a destination that combines history, culture and relaxation in equal measure.

Malta is also home to megalithic temples older than Stonehenge and Egypt’s pyramids, making it one of the world’s most fascinating cultural crossroads. From diving shipwrecks to watching the sunset from Dingli Cliffs, every corner of Malta offers a new story to tell.

To celebrate, Delta is offering introductory deals to both Sardinia and Malta, available now for a limited time.

About Malta Tourism

Malta and its sister islands, Gozo and Comino, an archipelago in the Mediterranean, boast a year-round sunny climate and 8,000 years of intriguing history. It is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Valletta, Malta’s Capital, built by the proud Knights of St. John. Malta has the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, showcasing one of the British Empire’s most formidable defense systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious, and military structures from the ancient, medieval, and early modern periods. Rich in culture, Malta has a year-round calendar of events and festivals, attractive beaches, yachting, a trendy gastronomical scene with six Michelin one-star and one Michelin two-star restaurants, and a thriving nightlife. There is something for everyone.