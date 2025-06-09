TUS Airways Becomes Fifth Israeli Airline

TUS Airways plans to commence operations from Tel Aviv next year, initially targeting the European market before expanding to include flights to the Gulf region.

Israel’s Ministry of Transport announced that a new Israeli airline is set to launch in 2026, coinciding with a surge in the local aviation sector.

According to the ministry, Transport Minister Miri Regev has granted a commercial license to TUS Airways, a Cyprus-based air carrier owned by the Israeli travel firm Holiday Lines. Holiday Lines is also the owner of the Greek airline Blue Bird Airways.

Minister described the regulatory approval as a “consumer and strategic breakthrough” that will enhance competition and reduce fares. She also stressed the importance of having dependable Israeli airlines that maintain operations during wartime.

The majority of foreign air carriers have canceled service to Israel amid the ongoing war with Hamas due to sporadic outbursts of violence in the region, while Israeli El Al, Arkia, Israir and Air Haifa, which was launched last year, have continued their operations during the 20 months of conflict in Gaza.

TUS Airways approval comes after the airline met all the criteria established by the Civil Aviation Authority in accordance with the Air Services Licensing Law.

According to officials, the new airline, which will be the fifth carrier in Israel, plans to commence operations from Tel Aviv next year, initially targeting the European market before expanding to include flights to the Gulf region.

TUS Airways – Flights to Cyprus, Greece, The Mediterranean & Europe – TUS Airways TUS Airways is a Cypriot airline that operates a fleet of A320 aircraft to Cyprus and Israel, the Greek Islands and Central Europe.

TUS Airways was established in June 2015 by Michael Weinstein, an Israeli aviation executive, with the support of investors from both Europe and the United States. The airline’s headquarters are located in Larnaca, and it operates from Larnaca International Airport. TUS Airways commenced its flight operations from Larnaca on 14 February 2016.

By the year 2023, TUS Airways had emerged as the largest airline in Cyprus in terms of fleet size, boasting five A320-200 aircraft that cater to both scheduled and charter routes from Larnaca and Paphos. As of June 2023, TUS Airways provides scheduled flights from Larnaca to Tel Aviv.