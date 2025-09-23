Turks and Caicos is on the move with many new hotel expansion and construction sites is becoming a normal development on the islands beautiful beaches.

Seen by a travel professional: We are lucky enough to travel between the US and Turks and Caicos for my company’s promotions. Over the last week, I was walking on Grace Bay Beach in the early morning, taking a look at the new construction that is going on along the beach.

When one hears about all of the new properties that are coming up over the next 2-3 years, there is a worry as to whether, things will change significantly, particularly from what we initially envisaged for the destination.

We imagined and sold a luxury upscale destination with low density properties, pristine beaches, friendly people, accessible, but exclusive. The question then is, “Does Providenciales still have these attributes, including luxury upscale destination, with low density properties, pristine beaches, friendly peoples, easy of accessibility, but exclusive, given all that is either going on, or proposed”?

lthough currently the answer is still, yes, for most of the selling points, it will change, as time passes and more product is added.

Firstly, our concern about the look of construction being overwhelming was allayed. The reason being that at the moment, we have St. Regis, Andaz and The Point between Alexandra Resort and The Tuscany/Venetian properties, under construction and visible from the beach. Although St. Regis and The Point are relatively close together, we do not yet have the look and feel of “too much construction”.

Turks and Caicos Islands, Official Tourism Website Crystalline turquoise waters and white sand beaches are trademarks to the over forty islands and cays that make up the ‘Beautiful by Nature’ TCI.

As on walks along the beach on the Beaches Turks and Caicos end, Beaches’ addition is visible. We are aware that people will have different perspectives on whether this is the case from their vantage point, however at this time, we seems to still be striking the right balance.

Secondly, other new projects are coming and we are happy to revisit the matter, as a lot is being added in the coming months and years, including InterContinental, Turks and Caicos, Kimpton Turks and Caicos, and Hotel Indigo Turks and Caicos, The Kempsinski, Grace Bay as well as the newly signed $1.2 billion project with The Palace Company. Once these all get going, we too would like to see what this change looks like on the Grace Bay Beach.