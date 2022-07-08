Turks And Caicos and American Airlines Meeting

Two high level executives from American Airlines (AA) were in country last week to meet with multi-sector stakeholders. Mr Raphael Despradel, National Account Manager, Leisure and Specialty Channels and Mr Taylor Lynn, National Account Manager, Global Sales – scheduled a meeting with the Ministry of Tourism, TCI Tourist Board and partners, to discuss airlift, routes and potential marketing opportunities with the airline.

The high-level meeting, held at The Indigo Room, Wymara Resort and Villas in Providenciales – also saw in attendance, representation from the Turks & Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association, TCI Airport Authority and AA TCI.

Of the meeting, Hon Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism said: “It is imperative that we meet with our number one carrier. A meeting such as this, with multi-sector stakeholders in attendance is important, as we all must do our part in not only attracting but ensuring that our guests have a five-star entry into our world class luxury destination.”

American travellers have been found to be spending more on vacations and getaways, including business class and premium seats, booking higher categories of accommodation, excursions, staying longer within the destination and dining out. Not only will this have a positive impact on the average length of stay, but will also have a positive impact on visitor spend in the Turks and Caicos.

“American Airlines has been servicing this destination for almost 30 years and as our leading airline partner, with direct flights from seven United States cities to Providenciales (PLS), we look forward to more routes, connecting travellers to our shores. To do so, teamwork and a true partnership is what we will continue to strive towards, to ensure that we remain the number one destination in the Caribbean, if not the world,” said the Hon Minister of Tourism.

Attending the meeting were:

Hon Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism

Mrs Cheryl-Ann Jones, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism

Mr Caesar Campbell, Chairman of the TCITB

Miss Mary Lightbourne, Director of TCITB (acting)

Mr Courtney Robinson, Marketing Representative

Mr Trevor Musgrove, TCITB Board Member and President of the TCHTA

Miss Stacy Cox, CEO, TCHTA

Mr Devon Fulford, Executive Airport Manager, TCI Airport Authority

Mr Raphael Despradel, National Account Manager, Leisure and Specialty Channels, AA

Mr Taylor Lynn, National Account Manager, Global Sales, AA

Miss Olga Taylor, General Manager, American Airlines TCI

