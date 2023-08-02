Turkmenistan Airlines suspends Moscow flights: Too dangerous

From August 1, Turkmenistan Airlines suspended flights from its capital city Ashgabat to Moscow due to the “air situation in the Moscow air zone.” The official announcement appeared on the airline’s website on the evening of August 1.

The decision to cancel flights to Moscow coincided with drone attacks in the Russian capital. In the past three days, Moscow has been twice attacked by kamikaze drones, as a result of which the towers of the Moscow City business center were damaged.

The website of Turkmen Airlines explains that flights to Russia will now be operated on the Ashgabat-Kazan-Ashgabat route.