Turkistan Named Tourist Capital of Turkic World for 2024

Tourism ministers from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have approved Turkistan as the tourist capital of the Turkic world for 2024.

An official announcement regarding Turkistan’s title will be made at the upcoming OTS summit in November. The decision was made after an international tourism forum hosted by Turkistan, where discussions focused on increasing flights, creating joint tourism products, advancing the Silk Road tourist route, and fostering collaboration between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Additionally, there are plans for a marathon running alliance and an OTS universities league for tourism and hospitality education to promote cultural exchange and tourism in Turkistan.

The forum also stressed the importance of sharing knowledge and expertise in marketing and promoting tourism within the OTS states.

Turkistan is located along the ancient Silk Road trade route, which historically connected East and West. This association of Turkistan with the Silk Road adds to its appeal as a destination for tourists interested in retracing the footsteps of ancient traders and exploring the historical trade connections between different cultures.