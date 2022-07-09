Turkish Airlines transported nearly 7 million in June

Turkish Airlines increased seat capacity by 17.2% compared to the same period of June 2019 amounting to 6.9 million passengers.

Turkey’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, increased its seat capacity offered to passengers by 17.2% compared to the same period of June 2019. That amounted to a total of 6.9 million passengers being transported while reaching 83.6% load factor.

Commenting on the June numbers of the company, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, stated: “As Turkish Airlines family, we were expecting a summer season with high passenger demand and we were ready for it. As our performance improves every day, we are reaching results even better than the optimistic forecasts by the international authorities for the post-pandemic era. This success is due to the exceptional travel experience offered with Turkish hospitality and our colleagues who channel their excitement and energy to the sky. I extend my thanks to our Turkish Airlines family and our 6.9 million guests who met with us over the clouds.”

June Data

According to June 2022 Traffic Results:

Carrying a total of 6.9 million passengers, Turkish Airlines’ domestic load factor is 87.2% and international load factor is 83.2%.

Cargo and Mail volume increased by 17.7% compared to same period of 2019 and reached 146,000 tons.

According to the January-June 2022 Traffic Results:

Total passengers carried during January-June period was at 30.9 million.

During January-June, total load factor was at 75.6%. International load factor was at 74.7% while domestic load factor was at 83.6%.

Total Available Seat Kilometer during January-June became 90.6 billion during 2022 while it was 88.8 billion during the same period of 2019.

Cargo/mail carried during January-June increased by 14.1% compared to same period of 2019 and reached to 819,000 tons.

Number of aircraft in the fleet became 380 at the end of June.

Turkish Airlines operates scheduled services to 315 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, making it the largest mainline carrier in the world by number of passenger destinations.

