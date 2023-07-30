Turkish Airlines Steps up to WTN, SMEs in 132 Countries, and Bali

TIME 2023, the Executive Summit by the World Tourism Network will meet in Bali Sep 29-Oct 1 with Turkish Airlines making it possible.

Established as the rebuilding of travel Zoom discussions at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the World Tourism Network has become a new but respected voice for Small and Medium Size Travel and Tourism businesses in 132 countries.

TIME 2023, the first global Executive summit by World Tourism Network brings leaders of SMEs together. Taking place in Bali, Indonesia September 29 – October 1, WTN delegates together with high-level government officials and local tourism stakeholders of the Indonesian inbound and outbound market will discuss opportunities for SMEs, medical tourism, investments, safety and security, aviation, and climate change.

Mudi Astuti, Chairwomen WTN Chapter Indonesia

The Hon. Sandiaga Uno, minister of tourism for Indonesia and a frequent guest on the rebuilding travel discussion by the World Tourism Network went out of his way to help Mudi Astuti, Chairwoman of the WTN Indonesia Chapter.

The Hon. Minister Edmund Bartlett from Jamaica is expected to attend and open the first Tourism Resilience Center in Bali.

As summer heat has sent US flight delays, cancellations, and strandings soaring, passengers can turn to www.FlyersRights.org website, telephone hotline 877-FLYERS6 or [email protected] as well as www.transportation.gov/airconsumer for information, guidance and filing complaints.

Delegates from all continents in the selling travel and tourism industry are invited to become familiar with Indonesia on a sponsored fam trip.

Turkish Airlines was the first airline to say yes to WTN and made it possible to facilitate this.

World Tourism Networks’ goal to have delegates meet on the Islands of the Gods, the most ambitious airline in the world with the most destinations on the globe stepped up.

Last week Turkish Airlines just started confirming flights for WTN delegates.

Turkish Airlines in Montenegro, a member country of WTN, and participant in TIME 2023 Bali

“Itu Jawaban Yemim, speaking for Turkish Airlines Jakarta says:

“The WTN TIME2023 gives an opportunity for key travel professionals to visit Bali, so they can understand better what is so special about selling holidays and meetings in Bali and other parts of Indonesia.

“Our goal at Turkish Airlines is to work with World Tourism Network and its TIME 2023 Executive Summit to encourage industry members to work together to promote inbound and outbound travel within its 132 member countries.”

Juergen Steinmetz, the global Chairman and co-founder of World Tourism Network said:

“We’re proud to welcome Turkish Airlines as an essential partner for our first global Executive Summit in Bali. I had the pleasure of flying Turkish many times over the years, and there is nothing so diverse, unique, and better in our global skies these days. I followed Turkish Airlines from 1978 when I started in the travel and tourism industry until now. This airline is a success story like no other in global aviation. It made our world smaller, and Turkey is now known to everyone as one of the most exciting places to visit and do business.

“Thank you for stepping up for our Small and Medium Size Businesses and this new global organization.”

More information about World Tourism Network and membership can be found at www.wtn.travel.

For more on TIME 2023 Bali and how to register as a delegate visit www.time2023.com