President Erdoğan met Trump: Turkish Airlines Purchase of 75 Boeing 787

Turkish President Erdoğan just left the White House, talking to US President Trump, who demanded that imports and exports between Turkey and the United States should be balanced to avoid high tariffs.

Turkish Airlines responded, stating that it would add 75 wide-body Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft to its fleet between 2029 and 2034, comprising 50 firm and 25 option orders with the U.S.-based Boeing Company.

In terms of engine procurement, Turkish Airlines is continuing negotiations with manufacturers Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace. Within the scope of this strategic acquisition, negotiations between Turkish Airlines and Boeing regarding the purchase of a total of 150 aircraft, comprising 100 firm orders and 50 option orders for the 737-8/10 MAX models, have been finalized. Subject to the successful conclusion of ongoing discussions with engine manufacturer CFM International, orders for the 737-8/10 MAX aircraft will be placed.

This agreement stands as a strong indicator of both the strategic partnership between Türkiye and the United States, as well as the long-standing cooperation between Turkish Airlines and Boeing. It also underscores the airline’s determination to maintain industry leadership and enhance operational efficiency.