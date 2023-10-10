Turkish Airlines Passengers Up

According to September 2023 traffic results, the number of carried passengers on Turkish Airlines increased by 9.2% compared to the same period of 2022 and reached 7.9 million.

International load factor was 84.6% while domestic load factor was 87.3%. The number of international to international passengers carried increased by 14.6% from 2.3 million in 2022 to 2.7 million in this period. Available seat kilometers (ASK), increased by 8.9% to 21.1 billion during the period of September 2023 from 19.3 billion for the same period of 2022.

The total number of passengers increased by 18.6% to 63.9 million compared to the same period of 2022. The number of international to international passengers carried increased by 31.2% to 22.4 million from 17.1 million in the same period of 2022. Total load factor increased by 3.4 points to 83.1% compared to the same period of 2022. International load factor was 82.9% while domestic load factor was 84.9%. Available seat kilometers (ASK) increased by 16.6% to 176 billion from 150.9 billion for the same period of 2022.

By the end of September 2023, the number of aircraft in the Turkish Airlines fleet was 429.