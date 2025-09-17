Sudan is trying to recover, and Turkish Airlines makes it possible. At the same time, Turkish Airlines connects Seville, a money-making tourism hotspot in Spain.

Turkish Airlines rightfully claims it connects Istanbul with the largest network in the world.

Turkish Airlines Gives Sudan A Chance

Today, this Star Alliance giant, long regarded as a friend of Africa, took the risk of connecting Port Sudan with the world, a destination recovering from a bloody war. This is the 63rd destination in Africa for Turkey.

Turkish Airlines Launches Flights to Seville, Its Sixth Destination in Spain

Turkish Airlines has added Seville in Andalusia, one of Spain’s most prominent tourism hubs, to its Southern Europe network, further strengthening its global connectivity. With this launch, Seville becomes the airline’s sixth destination in Spain after Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, and Bilbao.