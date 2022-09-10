Turkish Airlines breaks new record with 14% seat capacity increase

Turkish Airlines broke its pre-pandemic record by carrying 7.8 million passengers each month during July and August of 2022

Turkish Airlines flew to new records during July and August as the flag carrier increased its seat capacity by 14 percent while the sector shrank globally.

Distinguishing itself from its competitors in the skies during pandemic, Turkish Airlines continues its rise with records after the most difficult times of aviation industry.

According to monthly passenger traffic results, global carrier broke its pre-pandemic record on monthly passenger count by carrying 7.8 million passengers each during July and August of 2022.

On the success of the flag carrier Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat said: “With the effects of the worldwide pandemic lessening, global competition in the aviation sector continues at a higher level from where it left off. As an exemplary airline with its performance during the crisis, we are happy to fly to success after the crisis has passed as well. Our goal was to surpass our 2019 performance which we managed to do so with the efforts of our 65 thousand strong work force.”

“While the aviation sector shrunk by 19 percent during August compared to 2019 on the available seat kilometers, we grew by 14 percent on the same metric. Thus, as of August, we became the world’s biggest network carrier when it comes to available seat capacity on international flights. Every member of our family contributed to this success,” Dr. Bolat added.

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 388 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 340 worldwide destinations as 287 international and 53 domestics in 129 countries.

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, based on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition and seamless service. Since inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a focus on improving customer experience across the Alliance journey.

Star Alliance member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 12,000 daily flights to almost 1,300 airports in 197 countries.

Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partners Juneyao Airlines and THAI Smile Airways.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News