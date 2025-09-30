Turkish Airlines and Gulf Air Extensive Cooperation

Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Türkiye, and Gulf Air, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen strategic cooperation. The memorandum was signed by Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekinci and Gulf Air Group CEO Jeffrey Goh at Turkish Airlines’ headquarters in Istanbul, with the attendance of senior executives from both companies.

Travel with Us | Gulf Air Explore Gulf Air flights, membership options and travel details. We flight to multiple destinations and offer best boutique holidays. Book your ticket with us today!

This MoU establishes a framework for comprehensive cooperation across multiple fields, encompassing a strategic partnership agreement, potential joint ventures, reciprocal loyalty program benefits, and ground handling services. This collaboration aims to drive mutual growth, foster business development, and promote commercial, cultural, and social exchanges between Türkiye and Bahrain.