Turkish Airlines and Air Serbia further strengthen cooperation

Turkish Airlines, the flag carrier of Türkiye and Air Serbia, the national airline of the Republic of Serbia, announced an additional enhancement of their commercial cooperation with a new Memorandum of Understanding, officially signed in Doha during 78th IATA Annual General Meeting in the presence of the two companies’ CEOs – Bilal Ekşi and Jiří Marek.

IMPORTANT If you represent the company featured in this article and like to make it available also to non-premium readers free of charge please click here

Turkish Airlines and Air Serbia will further explore the ways of deeper commercial cooperation, possibly leading to Joint Venture, which will enable the two companies to offer more competitive and more affordable flights between Türkiye and Serbia, improve the quality of services currently offered, as well as expand the offer and benefits for all passengers.

As a part of this expansion of cooperation, starting from July, Air Serbia will introduce additional flights on the Belgrade-Istanbul route, growing into 10 flights per week between Belgrade and Istanbul, while Turkish Airlines will allocate wide-body aircraft to this route twice a week. Within the scope of agreed MOU, both parties will negotiate to boost existing cooperation in terms of codeshare, cargo and Frequent Flyer Program (FFP) while developing cooperation alternatives on passenger lounges in their networks.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News