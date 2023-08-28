Turkish airline goes KID-FREE

Children under 16 are prohibited from occupying KID-FREE seats, allowing passengers to enjoy their flight.

Turkish leisure carrier, Corendon Airlines, headquartered in Antalya and based at Antalya Airport, became the first air carrier in Europe to introduce a new revolutionary concept on its flights – child-free zones.

According to information officially released by Corendone Airlines, passengers can order ‘KID-FREE’ zone seats for an additional fee. The “KID-FREE” zones provide privacy from other sectors the aircraft’s passenger cabin via strong partitions and curtains.

Children under the age of 16 are prohibited from occupying KID-FREE seats, allowing passengers seeking peace and comfort to enjoy their flight without the fuss and noise made by the toddlers.

The founder of Corendon, Atilai Uslu, said that the KID-FREE zone is designed to meet the needs of travelers who want extra quietness during the flight. In addition, parents can be calm about their children’s behavior without worrying about some mess.

Currently, Corendon Airlines has announced the debut of a ‘KID-FREE’ zone on flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curacao, starting in November of this year. Only adult passengers will be accommodated in the forward part of the cabin, the rest of the aircraft will continue to be accessible to passengers with children. The total number of seats in this exclusive child-free area is 93, so it is important to book well in advance, the airline advised.

The cost of the new service is 45 euros one way. Those who want extra legroom will have to pay an extra 100 euros per flight.

Corendon also offers “adults only” hotels worldwide, including popular destinations such as Curaçao, Bodrum and Ibiza.

While Corendon was the first airline in Europe to provide child-free zones, several other international carriers already offer similar services.

AirAsia X has a so-called “quiet zone” on long-haul flights for passengers from 12 years old.

Singaporean low-cost airline Scoot also provides a similar service called ScootinSilence.