Turkeys are not always Turkish, but Turkey Grill Down, home of Turkey’s best Southern dishes in Detroit is glad Turkish Airlines will now fly non-stop from Istanbul to Detroit – right on time for its Turkeys.

The upcoming Thanksgiving holiday week in the United States is the busiest travel season. This also counts for the 10th largest city in the United States, the City of Detroit in Michigan, which makes it the perfect time for cultural nomads to think about spending Thanksgiving in Istanbul. The timing is great because Turkish Airlines just landed in Detroit starting a new scheduled service between Istanbul and Detroit three times a week.

Star Alliance Turkish Airlines is now serving 13 cities in the United States with nonstop flights to Istanbul, Turkey connecting passengers to 345 cities around the globe.

Turkish National Airlines has the largest network of any carrier in the world. Istanbul Airport broke Frankfurt’s flight record set in 2019.

Turkish Airlines is known to have the tastiest food in the airline industry, including famous sweets and Turkish coffee, making it the favorite airline for a multi-cultural crowd.

Istanbul is a very popular destination for Americans and is one of the most diverse towns when it comes to history, current sites, and people. Istanbul had its history of safety and security challenges, but overall remains a welcoming, safe, and exciting metropole to visit and stop over.

As of November 15, 2023, flights from Istanbul to Detroit will be operated three days a week, connecting Istanbul Airport with Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

After December 25, 2023, Turkish Airlines will increase its frequency to Detroit, Michigan to four times a week.

This is also good news for Detroit. It has a sizeable Turkish-American population. In 2019, about 19 million people visited Metro Detroit, spending an estimated $6 billion. Turkish Airlines connects many of the cities such travelers arrive from.

Today the first Detroit flight was warmly welcomed with a ceremonial water cannon salute. Local officials, Turkish Airlines executives, and aviation enthusiasts met the B787-9 Dreamliner when it arrived.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated at the ceremony;

“Today is a special day as we gather here to celebrate the inaugural flight of Turkish Airlines to the city of Detroit. We have brought two great cities, Istanbul and Detroit, closer together by initiating this direct flight. We’re thrilled to connect Istanbul and Detroit, creating opportunities for travel, business, and cultural exploration. We continue to serve our primary mission of uniting people and cultures all around the globe.”