Tulum Airport Ready to Fly: An Overview

The new Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport in Tulum has opened, starting with five daily domestic flights and plans for more international routes. Initially, it will have two daily Aeroméxico flights from Mexico City and Viva Aerobus flights from both Mexico City and Felipe Ángeles International Airport.

President López Óbrador inaugurated the new Tulum airport after a press conference, praising the project and its contributors.

Flights To-And-Fro Tulum Airport

Viva Aerobus highlighted the high demand for flights to the picturesque destination, estimating an average occupancy of 94.5% for initial flights. The airport anticipates hosting 700,000 passengers in its debut month, showcasing the appeal of Tulum’s stunning beaches and ancient Maya sites.

The revived Mexicana airline, managed by the military, plans to begin operations from the Tulum airport on December 26. International carriers such as United Airlines, Delta, and Spirit are expected to commence services in March.

Initially, U.S. cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Houston, and Newark will be connected, with potential for flights to distant destinations like Istanbul, Tokyo, and Alaska due to the airport’s expansive capacity.

Tulum Airport: Infrastructure

The Tulum airport boasts a 3.7-kilometer runway and a terminal capable of accommodating 5.5 million passengers yearly.

Managed by the National Defense Ministry’s Olmeca-Maya-Mexica Airport and Railroad Group (GAFSACOMM), the company anticipates potential infrastructure expansion in the next decade due to projected high demand levels.

The Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport spans 1,200 hectares situated 25 kilometers southwest of Tulum. Its rapid development commenced on October 1, 2022, with construction beginning on June 13. The construction project included a 12.5-kilometer road, utilizing an additional 300 hectares, to link the airport to Federal Highway 307.

Economic Importance

CTTO via One Mile At a Time

Under the leadership of Captain Luis Fernando Arizmendi Hernández, the project generated over 17,000 civilian jobs during construction. The airport is foreseen as an ongoing source of job creation and regional investment, spanning beyond tourism to sectors like agri-food and auto supplies, promising sustained economic development in the area.

While concerns have been raised about the swift commercialization impacting the serene and untouched nature of Tulum, there’s a contrasting wave of optimism regarding the anticipated development boom in one of Mexico’s less affluent areas.