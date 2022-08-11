TUI seeking to increase flights to Jamaica

From left to right: Director of Tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White, Philip Ivesan, Commercial Director Group Products and Purchasing at TUI Group and John Lynch, Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board following a meeting today to discuss the group’s increase in flights to Jamaica. – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourist Board

One of the largest European travel and tourism conglomerates, TUI Group, has indicated its intention to expand its presence in Jamaica in summer 2023 with increased flights. The announcement was made in a meeting with one of its Senior Executives and Senior Jamaica Tourist Board officials on August 8.



“Part of Jamaica’s recovery efforts has been to strengthen partnership with our tourism stakeholders like TUI Group and their intention to increase flights signals confidence in the destination. This move will undoubtedly augur well for the destination in terms of arrivals and economic activity in terms of jobs and overall earnings,” said Minister of Tourism, Jamaica, Hon Edmund Bartlett.



Currently, TUI operates 10 flights out of Gatwick, Manchester, and Birmingham in the United Kingdom. These flights support both cruise and land stop over arrivals.

The plan is to have up to 8 flights dedicated to stop over arrivals by summer 2023.





“Each flight carries roughly 340 passengers which means about 3000 passengers weekly who spend 11 to 12 nights in the destination. This is a very positive step as we work towards full recovery from the fallout of the pandemic,’ said Director of Tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White.



TUI Group fully and partially owns several travel agencies, hotel chains, cruise lines and retail shops as well as five European airlines. The group also owns the largest holiday aeroplane fleet in Europe and holds multiple European tour operators.

For more information, please click here.



About The Jamaica Tourist Board



The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.



In 2021, the JTB was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination,’ ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’ for the second consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named it the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 14th consecutive year; and the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’ for the 16th consecutive year; as well as the ‘Caribbean’s Best Nature Destination’ and the ‘Caribbean’s Best Adventure Tourism Destination.’ In addition, Jamaica was awarded four gold 2021 Travvy Awards, including ‘Best Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas,’ ‘Best Culinary Destination –Caribbean,’ Best Travel Agent Academy Program,’; as well as a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 10th time. In 2020, the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 ‘Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism’. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.



For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Website or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog here.



Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News