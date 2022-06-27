TUI invests in Jamaica with educational program and increased airlift

Twenty TUI UK travel agents from around the Manchester and Birmingham catchment area have recently completed a familiarization trip to Jamaica. They experienced fourteen different attractions on the island as part of an investment in the destination, which will include training throughout the organization and increased airlift for 2022.

During their trip, agents visited attractions including Rick’s Café in Negril, the iconic Bob Marley Museum in capital city of Kingston, Mystic Mountains in Ocho Rios and one of Jamaica’s most celebrated historic landmarks, the Devon House Mansion. These form part of Jamaica’s many offerings, with over 170 attractions to be experienced across the island – more than anywhere else in the Caribbean. The trip acted as a way for the agents to experience Jamaica in a unique and authentic way. The immersive experience has helped them to become Jamaica experts, ready to lead Jamaica specific training for their TUI regional colleagues in the UK.

Donovan White, Director of Tourism at Jamaica Tourist Board said: “TUI is and has been the leading tour operator for Jamaica for many years and it was an absolute pleasure meeting so many agents during their trip to Jamaica and for them to have experienced the real Jamaica first hand. We are proud of our strong partnership with the TUI group and we very much look forward to building and strengthening our relationship.”

Left to right (front row): Mollie Christopher, Tiagan Dealey, Robyn Livingston-Marks, Alice Bigland, Suzanne Wright, Ewa Katarzyna Zachma. Left to right (second row): Jenna Hurst, Hannah Young, Cara Meikle, Abigail Bradley, Leanne Schembri, Nicole Linton, Grace Fryer. Left to right (third row): Patricia Jones, Zoe Beck.

The Jamaica Tourist Board District Sales Manager, Torrance Lewis, said:

“This trip formed part of our 60 for 60 incentive program, which we introduced earlier this year as part of our 60th anniversary of independence celebrations.”

“TUI agents experienced the wide range of activities, experiences and attractions that can be found across the island and the trip has also acted as an educational training program for the future. We are delighted that TUI has seen such strong demand this year that it has increased its flight program by 10,000 seats this summer”.

Simon Sharpe, TUI Musement Regional Retail Sales Manager for TUI Northern Region, who joined the trip said: “This is the first familiarization trip that our TUI UK&I retail team has had to the Caribbean since the beginning of the pandemic, and it’s been wonderful being back in sunny Jamaica. Our most recent research shows that customers who book an experience alongside their holiday demonstrated higher levels of satisfaction. Jamaica’s wide range of attractions and experiences provide a strong opportunity for us to add that extra level of customer service to our guests, which is fantastic. Nonetheless, Jamaica suits every traveler type and age group – from soft adventure travelers to luxury seekers, food lovers and honeymooners. We are all coming home from our visit talking about the incredible friendliness and hospitality of everyone we met in Jamaica, not to mention the quality of the hotels we stayed which have been amazing. Our bookings for tours and attractions in Jamaica are strong and we continue to see our overall sales number continue to grow. We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with Jamaica and the Jamaican Tourist Board even further in the seasons and years ahead.”

Jamaica Tourist Board

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

In 2020 the JTB was declared the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the thirteenth consecutive year and Jamaica was named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the fifteenth consecutive year as well as the Caribbean’s Best Spa Destination and the Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination. As well, Jamaica copped the WTA’s World’s Leading Wedding Destination, the World’s Leading Cruise Destination and the World’s Leading Family Destination. Additionally, Jamaica was awarded three gold 2020 Travvy Awards for Best Culinary Destination, Caribbean/ Bahamas; Best Tourism Board Overall and Best Tourism Board, Caribbean/ Bahamas. The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB's website or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422).

