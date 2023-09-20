Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News Sustainable Tourism News World Travel News

TUI Airlines Use SITA OptiClimb to Cut Fuel Burn

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Aircraft climb is the most fuel-intensive phase of a flight.

SITA OptiClimb is an innovative predictive analytics solution that uses machine learning to build tail-specific performance models.

TUI Airline has fully implemented the SITA OptiClimb solution across all five of its airlines as part of the group’s sustainability agenda to reduce airline emissions.

The wider deployment of SITA’s technology follows the success of its partial deployment, saving up to 200 kg of fuel and 600 kg of CO2 per aircraft per day.

About the author

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

