TUI Airlines Use SITA OptiClimb to Cut Fuel Burn

Aircraft climb is the most fuel-intensive phase of a flight.

SITA OptiClimb is an innovative predictive analytics solution that uses machine learning to build tail-specific performance models.

TUI Airline has fully implemented the SITA OptiClimb solution across all five of its airlines as part of the group’s sustainability agenda to reduce airline emissions.

The wider deployment of SITA’s technology follows the success of its partial deployment, saving up to 200 kg of fuel and 600 kg of CO2 per aircraft per day.