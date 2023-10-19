Australia Travel Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News NewsBrief People in Travel and Tourism Tourism

TTNQ Board Gets New Chair

Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ) named a new Chair at its Annual General Meeting today, October 19, 2023.

CEO of Experience Co., Ltd., Mr. John O’Sullivan, was announced as the new person in charge of the TTNQ Board. He has been a Director of TTNQ since May 2021 and is a regular visitor to Tropical North Queensland.

The former Managing Director of Tourism Australia, Mr. O’Sullivan replaces Chair Ken Chapman who has completed his three-year term.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Olsen welcomed Mr. O’Sullivan as Chair and thanked Dr. Chapman for his three years of service during the toughest time the tourism industry had ever faced.

