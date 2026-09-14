The Trump White House is sending tourism envoy Nick Adams to the WTTC Global Summit in Malta, where he will appear alongside former Spanish Prime Minister José María Aznar. Their participation gives the privately led gathering new political weight as it connects government leaders with global tourism executives.

The participation of José María Aznar and U.S. tourism envoy Nick Adams underscores WTTC’s growing role as a privately led bridge between global business and government.

MADRID — The World Travel & Tourism Council’s forthcoming Global Summit in Malta is shaping up to be more than another gathering of industry leaders. With former Spanish Prime Minister José María Aznar and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for American Tourism, Exceptionalism, and Values Nick Adams joining the program, the event will highlight WTTC’s increasingly important role at the intersection of business, government and international tourism policy.

The 26th WTTC Global Summit will take place from 7–9 October at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta. More than 1,000 delegates from over 100 countries are expected, including approximately 200 leading Travel & Tourism CEOs alongside senior executives and government representatives.

Held under the theme “FUTU[RE]SET”, the Summit will examine how political and business leaders can work together to unlock investment, improve competitiveness and build a more resilient global tourism economy.

The appearance of a senior U.S. public-sector tourism representative is particularly significant. The United States is not a member of UN Tourism, formerly the United Nations World Tourism Organization, despite being the world’s largest Travel & Tourism market. UN Tourism has previously reported that the country explored rejoining the organization, of which it was a founding member, but the United States has remained outside its formal intergovernmental structure.

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Adams’ presence in Valletta therefore gives the WTTC Summit a distinctive diplomatic dimension. It creates an opportunity for the United States to participate directly in a global tourism-policy conversation without the institutional requirements attached to membership of a United Nations agency.

It also illustrates the position WTTC is building for itself. Under private-sector leadership, the organization can convene ministers, envoys, former heads of government and corporate decision-makers within a setting that is generally more flexible than a formal intergovernmental process.

That flexibility may be WTTC’s most important advantage. UN Tourism remains a central multilateral institution for tourism cooperation among governments, but its work necessarily operates within diplomatic procedures, membership structures and formal mandates. WTTC can move differently: beginning with the commercial realities facing the industry and bringing governments into direct discussion with the companies responsible for investment, employment, aviation, hospitality, technology and visitor services.

The Malta Summit will put that public-private connection at the centre of the programme. Rather than treating governments and businesses as separate constituencies, WTTC is positioning them as partners whose decisions are increasingly interdependent. Governments shape taxation, visas, infrastructure and regulation, while the private sector supplies much of the capital, innovation and operational capacity required for tourism growth.

WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara said the participation of Aznar and Adams would add significant value to the discussions in Valletta.

“FUTU[RE]SET is about looking beyond today and asking what leadership, collaboration and investment are needed to build the future of our sector,” Guevara said. “Bringing political and business leaders together in Malta gives us a unique opportunity to challenge conventional thinking, share ideas and turn ambition into action.”

Aznar, who served as Spain’s prime minister from 1996 to 2004, will contribute the perspective of a former European head of government who led his country through a period of economic transformation. His participation is expected to inform conversations about Europe’s competitiveness, geopolitical change and tourism’s role in connecting economies and cultures.

Adams, described by WTTC as the first U.S. tourism minister, is expected to focus on tourism as an instrument of economic development and international engagement.

“Tourism is diplomacy with a suitcase,” Adams said ahead of his keynote address. “I’m proud to bring America’s voice to Valletta and help lead the partnerships that will define the next decade of travel.”

Another significant development is WTTC’s decision to open the Summit to a limited number of senior executives from organisations outside its membership community.

For the first time, eligible non-member executives can obtain Executive Access Passes providing admission to the full Summit program, selected social events and networking opportunities with leading CEOs and government representatives.

The move expands the Summit beyond WTTC’s established membership and gives other senior industry figures access to conversations that can influence investment priorities and the future direction of global tourism. It also broadens the range of businesses able to contribute ideas, form partnerships and engage directly with policymakers.

For Malta, hosting the gathering offers an opportunity to present its tourism model, heritage, hospitality and international connectivity to an influential global audience. Malta Tourism Authority CEO Carlo Micallef said the Summit would help foster the collaboration needed to support sustainable growth and innovation.

Ultimately, the importance of the Malta Summit lies not only in the prominence of its speakers, but in the model of leadership it represents. WTTC is demonstrating that a privately led organisation can create meaningful space for public-sector engagement while maintaining the openness and commercial focus required by a fast-changing industry.

With a U.S. representative participating outside the UN Tourism membership framework, a former European prime minister joining the debate and non-member executives gaining access for the first time, Valletta could mark a consequential step in WTTC’s evolution from an industry forum into one of global tourism’s most effective public-private convening platforms.

A limited number of Executive Access Passes are available for qualifying senior executives.