Trump Defends $400 Million Luxury Boeing 747-8 “Gifted” by Qatar

Trump is expected to receive the opulent Boeing 747-8, referred to as the ‘flying palace,’ from the Qatari royal family, potentially marking the most expensive gift ever presented to the US by a foreign nation.

President Donald Trump has attempted to justify the acceptance of a $400 million luxury jet as a “gift” from Qatar, describing it as a valuable asset for the United States.

The luxury aircraft will reportedly be transferred to the United States Department of Defense to serve as a “substitute” for Air Force One, as US government awaits a delivery of a new presidential jet from Boeing, which has faced considerable delays.

In yesterday’s statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that the jet ‘is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense.’ He clarified that it is a ‘gift from a Nation’ to the US government ‘NOT TO ME!,’ adding that ‘only a FOOL’ would decline such an offer.

Given that the United States had “successfully defended” Qatar over the years, it is reasonable to accept a complimentary aircraft while waiting for delivery of “our new Boeings which are very late.” Trump questioned why taxpayers should bear the costs when a thankful ally is willing to express gratitude “for a job well done”? The savings, “naturally, would go to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he added.

Trump’s comments came after a day of lavish hospitality extended by Saudi Arabia, marking the initial leg of his first major international tour as US president.

Trump’s decision to accept the aircraft as “gift” faced backlash from both allies and adversaries back in the United States.

Jamie Raskin, the leading Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, described the arrangement as ‘a grift,’ while Republican Senator Ted Cruz expressed concerns that the plane ‘poses significant espionage and surveillance problems.’

Detractors also highlight the uncomfortable optics, legal ambiguities, and the substantial expenses associated with equipping the plane with the secure communication and classified systems necessary for it to function as a mobile White House.

The contract between the US Air Force and Boeing for two new Air Force One jets has encountered significant delays and escalating costs.

Initially scheduled for delivery in 2024, the tailored 747-8 aircraft are now anticipated to be delivered as late as 2027, or potentially even 2028.

Following his inspection of the 747-8 aircraft, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Boeing, indicating that the contract was awarded “a long time ago” and suggesting that he may need to “buy a plane or get a plane, or something” to fill the interim.