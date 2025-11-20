Trump Administration Resets FAA Safety Panel as Airline Passenger Advocates Sound Alarm

The Trump administration’s overhaul of the FAA’s Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee has sidelined long-standing members, including FlyersRights. Founder Paul Hudson, who has represented passengers since 1993, warns that without independent voices, industry influence will dominate safety policy. Hudson is seeking public support after the FAA requested endorsement letters for his reappointment.

The Trump administration has moved swiftly to remake one of the federal government’s most influential aviation-safety advisory bodies, prompting concern among passenger advocates that industry interests are gaining greater sway over U.S. aviation policy at a time of mounting safety and consumer-rights challenges.

In early 2025, the Department of Transportation (DOT) terminated all members of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee (ARAC)—a longstanding panel that provides technical input on aircraft certification, training standards, operations, and other core safety issues. Though the committee itself was not formally disbanded, the removal of all members effectively halted its work.

In September, the FAA issued a call for new ARAC membership applications, with a deadline of October 20. Former members, including public-interest representatives, were invited to reapply. But passenger advocates say the reset gives the administration broad discretion to reshape the committee with voices more aligned with its deregulatory agenda.

A Critical Forum Under Reconstruction

ARAC has long functioned as a key link between the FAA and outside stakeholders—including manufacturers, airlines, airports, labor unions, and a small number of public-interest groups. Although ARAC does not set regulations directly, it often shapes the questions the FAA asks, the solutions considered, and the technical recommendations that form the basis for eventual rulemaking.

With the committee temporarily empty, critics warn that the FAA is left without its main public advisory forum, creating a vacuum in which major industry players can lobby agency leadership behind closed doors.

“It removes one of the few structured venues where passengers have a voice,” said one aviation-safety advocate. “Without ARAC functioning normally, policy becomes whatever the airlines, Boeing, and political appointees negotiate privately.”

FlyersRights Mounts Campaign to Return to ARAC

One of the organizations removed in the mass termination and now seeking to regain its seat is FlyersRights, the airline-passenger advocacy group founded and led by aviation attorney Paul Hudson. FlyersRights has long been recognized as the principal voice for the traveling public on ARAC.

FlyersRights.org We give airline passengers the tools, knowledge, and support to assert their rights and navigate challenges with confidence.

Hudson, who has served on the committee for decades, said he received an email from the FAA this week requesting letters in support of his membership application on behalf of FlyersRights. He is now asking consumer groups, safety experts, and members of the public to endorse his reappointment.

“I have represented passengers and the general public on this committee since 1993 and have been reappointed every two years,” Hudson said. “Now with the pending rollback of FAA regulations for safety and enforcement, restoration of Boeing’s power to self certify the safety of its new airplanes, continued secrecy in safety decision making so independent experts cannot evaluate, continued shortage of air traffic controllers, lack of access or meetings with consumer groups, etc. it’s more important than ever that airline passengers have an experienced representative on the committee where air safety issues are debated and often decided.

“Without this committee secret lobbying by the big airlines, big donors and Boeing of FAA leadership will likely become the norm.

“[I] received an email today from FAA asking for letters in support of my membership application for FlyersRights and would therefore appreciate any endorsements or support.”

Passenger advocates say Hudson’s long tenure and technical background make him uniquely qualified to challenge both regulatory rollbacks and industry pressure inside the committee room.

The Broader Deregulatory Push

The ARAC shake-up is part of a wider Trump administration initiative aimed at reducing what it describes as “burdensome” federal regulations. Similar moves occurred during Trump’s first term, when ARAC was directed to review hundreds of FAA rules for possible repeal or revision.

Passenger advocates note that the administration’s early actions in 2025 have included:

Rolling back major consumer-protection rules , including a Biden-era regulation that would have required airlines to issue automatic cash compensation for controllable delays and cancellations.

, including a Biden-era regulation that would have required airlines to issue automatic cash compensation for controllable delays and cancellations. Restoring limited self-certification authority to Boeing , allowing the company to resume performing some aircraft airworthiness checks previously withheld after a series of safety lapses.

, allowing the company to resume performing some aircraft airworthiness checks previously withheld after a series of safety lapses. Restricting or reorganizing advisory committees across DOT and DHS, including wiping memberships from the Aviation Security Advisory Committee and limiting FAA participation in other multi-stakeholder panels.

across DOT and DHS, including wiping memberships from the Aviation Security Advisory Committee and limiting FAA participation in other multi-stakeholder panels. Continuing to withhold key technical documents, including materials related to Boeing safety and quality issues, despite years of litigation by FlyersRights and other groups.

Taken together, consumer advocates say, the moves signal a return to a governance model in which airlines and manufacturers wield greater influence over safety oversight and regulatory policy.

Safety System Under Strain

Compounding concerns is a nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers. The FAA has acknowledged that staffing remains thousands below needed levels, contributing to flight delays and increasing reliance on overtime. Aviation unions warn that fatigue and understaffing pose growing risks, even as airline demand continues to surge.

“There are real pressures on the system—staffing, aging infrastructure, airline schedule congestion,” said a former FAA official. “This is the moment when you’d want more transparency and more outside scrutiny, not less.”

Passenger Advocates See a Test Case

Advocates argue that ARAC’s reconstruction is an early test of whether the Trump administration intends to preserve, or weaken, independent voices in aviation policymaking. For them, FlyersRights’ effort to return to the committee has outsized symbolic and practical importance.

“Reconstituting ARAC from scratch gives DOT enormous power to shape who gets heard and who doesn’t,” said a consumer-rights policy analyst. “If passenger voices are diluted or excluded, decisions about safety and certification will tilt even further toward corporate interests.”

What Comes Next

The FAA is expected to announce new ARAC appointments in the coming months. Until then, the committee remains dormant, and key aviation rulemaking processes continue without its traditional channels of stakeholder input.

Observers say the outcome of the membership selection—particularly whether FlyersRights and other independent advocates regain their seats—could have significant implications for aviation safety, consumer protections, and policymaking transparency for years to come.

“ARAC isn’t a household name,” the analyst added. “But it’s where many of the most important debates about America’s aviation future actually happen. Who sits at that table matters.”