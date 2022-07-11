Tropical North Queensland pays all tourists $100

Tropical North Queensland is one of the most diversely beautiful and powerful Australian tourism stories. This is the message to visitors to this Northern Australian paradise.

“Together we can unlock the story of The Tropics and build tourism success as one of the country’s most thriving destinations.”

“At Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ), we are proud to market this region to the world through stories founded around the reef, rainforest, Indigenous, outback, lifestyle, and adventure.”

Far North Queensland is the northernmost part of the Australian state of Queensland. Its largest city is Cairns and it is dominated geographically by Cape York Peninsula, which stretches north to the Torres Strait, and west to the Gulf Country.

The Tropical North Queensland Tourism Chief Executive Officer Mark Olsen said the subsidy would be available from today for travel before November 20. It’s designed to help generate an additional $14 million in visitor spending for the regional economy.

“Interstate travelers booking on any airline with Webjet before July 31 are eligible for the $100 subsidy, although the campaign may sell out earlier as we anticipate there will be strong demand,” he said.

“Tropical North Queensland has enjoyed a bumper school holiday period with very strong visitation in waves over the four weeks indicating that interstate visitors are returning after two years of low numbers.

“Airport passengers numbers reached more than 94,000 in the week starting June 27 when all eastern states were on school holidays, eclipsing the pre-pandemic level by almost 4000 passengers.

“The industry has excelled at meeting this strong demand and we want to ensure the whole region benefits from strong visitation over the next two months until visitor numbers peak once again with school holidays.

“International visitors have started to trickle back with the addition of direct flights from New Zealand and Japan this month, but we are still a long way from recouping the $1 billion international travel market for the destination.

“TTNQ will continue to aggressively chase domestic visitors to drive demand for accommodation and experiences across Tropical North Queensland.

“Forward bookings are strong through to August and our website traffic indicates people have been planning their holidays ahead of the school holiday periods with a record 257,000 users in May including 95 percent new users.

“We have seen many first-timers arrive in Cairns this year and others who have not visited in more than a decade and they have been wowed by the maturity of the destination and its extraordinary array of world-class experiences.

“This is bringing a new wave of advocates for a Tropical North Queensland holiday who realise that a week is nowhere near enough time to explorer the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s oldest rainforest and the accessible outback.

“Travellers are discovering that Tropical North Queensland is a sustainable luxury destination where they not only See Great, but Leave Greater.”

This project received grant funding from the Australian Government, under the Recovery for Regional Tourism program administered by Austrade.

