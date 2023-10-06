Trolls Band Together on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. announces a partnership with DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls Band Together,” a new film that embarks on a heartfelt journey to reunite characters Poppy and Branch with long-lost family members as they travel to new lands and create lasting friendships along the way.

To celebrate the partnership Southwest Airlines today unveiled a Boeing 737-700 aircraft emblazoned with some of the film’s beloved Trolls characters on the outside of the aircraft. The design continues onboard the aircraft with Trolls-themed images on a selection of cabin window shades.