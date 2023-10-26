NewsBrief Accessible Tourism Breaking Travel News eTurboNews | eTN Kyrgyzstan Tourism Safer Travel Short News Tourism Transportation News

Trolleybus in Bishkek Resume Service

9 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Written by Binayak Karki

Trolleybus in Bishkek have returned to their regular schedule as of 11:00 on October 27.

The interruption in service occurred due to the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states meeting, held in Bishkek on October 26-27.

During this period, all trolleybus operations were temporarily suspended. Now that the event has concluded, trolleybuses are once again operating as usual, ensuring that the city’s public transportation system has resumed its normal functioning.

This disruption was a short-lived inconvenience, and the trolleybuses are back on track, providing essential transportation services to the residents of Bishkek.

