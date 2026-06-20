Tourism leaders in Trinidad and Tobago are urging government to address declining visitor arrivals, inadequate marketing, airlift challenges, crime perceptions and tourism infrastructure. STAOTT President Denise Aleong says small accommodation operators continue to struggle while waiting for meaningful action that can transform tourism into a true pillar of economic diversification.

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago — As Trinidad and Tobago prepares for its Mid-Year Budget Review, tourism stakeholders are expressing cautious expectations while renewing calls for urgent action to address longstanding challenges that continue to hinder the sector’s growth and contribution to economic diversification.

For decades, Trinidad and Tobago has enjoyed global recognition as the home of Carnival, one of the world’s most celebrated cultural festivals. Yet despite the country’s rich cultural heritage, natural attractions, and tourism potential, the industry continues to struggle with issues ranging from crime perceptions and inadequate airlift to insufficient marketing and limited stakeholder engagement.

Among the sector’s most passionate advocates is Denise Aleong, President of the Small Tourism Accommodation Owners of Trinidad and Tobago (STAOTT), who has consistently championed the interests of small tourism businesses and community-based operators.

According to Aleong, the industry’s most pressing concerns include destination marketing, airline connectivity, visitor arrivals, tourism infrastructure, crime perceptions, foreign exchange constraints, and the need for meaningful consultation with tourism stakeholders before policy decisions are made.

Marketing and Visitor Arrivals Remain Key Concerns

Speaking ahead of the budget review, Aleong noted that many tourism operators have yet to see tangible benefits from repeated government commitments to diversify the economy through tourism.

While officials have frequently identified tourism as a pillar of national economic diversification, operators on the ground continue to face declining visitor arrivals and reduced business activity.

“I don’t know what to say in terms of having any anticipation,” Aleong said, referring to expectations surrounding the budget review. “The arrivals have reduced during the State of Emergency. Even though they claim this and claim that, that is not the reality on the ground.”

She explained that many small accommodation providers in Trinidad have increasingly become dependent on domestic travelers rather than international visitors.

“I think most of us are surviving on domestic,” she said.

Industry leaders argue that a sustained international marketing campaign is necessary if Trinidad and Tobago is to compete effectively with neighboring Caribbean destinations that invest heavily in tourism promotion.

Airlift and Accessibility

Another recurring concern is airlift.

Tourism stakeholders continue to advocate for expanded airline partnerships and improved connectivity with major source markets in North America, Europe, and Latin America. Industry experts warn that without reliable and affordable air access, destination marketing efforts alone will not be enough to stimulate significant growth in visitor arrivals.

Airlift remains particularly important for Trinidad, which has historically relied more on business travel and event-based tourism than traditional leisure tourism.

Regulatory Gaps and the Rise of Short-Term Rentals

Aleong also highlighted concerns regarding the rapid expansion of Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms, which many traditional accommodation providers believe operate without adequate regulation.

“The same issue we have with Airbnb. It’s not being addressed,” she said. “No regulations of the sector. So that is affecting our bookings. Continuously affecting bookings.”

Tourism operators have long called for a regulatory framework that creates a level playing field between licensed accommodation providers and short-term rental operators.

Crime Perception Continues to Impact Tourism

Although Carnival continues to attract thousands of visitors annually, industry leaders acknowledge that international perceptions of crime remain one of the country’s biggest tourism challenges.

Tourism stakeholders argue that crime affects not only visitor confidence but also international media coverage and travel advisories that influence travel decisions in key source markets.

Many operators believe that improving public safety and effectively communicating security improvements internationally must form part of any comprehensive tourism strategy.

Infrastructure and Foreign Exchange Challenges

Stakeholders are also urging policymakers to prioritize tourism infrastructure improvements, including transportation, signage, public facilities, and visitor experiences.

Additionally, foreign exchange shortages continue to affect tourism businesses that rely on imported goods and services, creating operational challenges and increasing costs.

Many small and medium-sized tourism enterprises say access to foreign currency remains a significant obstacle to growth and competitiveness.

Calls for Greater Stakeholder Consultation

One of the strongest messages coming from the tourism community is the need for greater collaboration between government and industry.

Stakeholders argue that tourism policy must be informed by those operating businesses daily and directly interacting with visitors.

Aleong acknowledged recent government interest in niche tourism segments such as eco-tourism and sports tourism but questioned how these initiatives would be implemented.

Industry participants say they have yet to receive detailed information regarding target markets, investment priorities, timelines, or expected outcomes.

From Vision to Execution

The central concern expressed by many tourism leaders is that tourism has been discussed extensively as a diversification strategy but has not yet received the sustained investment and execution needed to unlock its full potential.

“So far it’s been talk. I haven’t seen any in our small accommodation sector. We only hear talk,” Aleong said.

As the government prepares its budget review, tourism stakeholders are hoping for more than policy statements. They are seeking measurable commitments to marketing, airlift development, infrastructure upgrades, regulatory reform, and stakeholder engagement.

For many in the industry, the question is no longer whether tourism can diversify Trinidad and Tobago’s economy, but whether the political will exists to transform years of discussion into meaningful action.