Tribhuvan International Airport Sets Highest Flights Record in Nepal

On October 16, Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Nepal set a new record by handling 114 international flights in a single day.

This increase is attributed to the rising demand for international travel, particularly among Nepali citizens pursuing higher education and job opportunities abroad. Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal’s oldest international airport, has seen a surge in international operations amid Nepal’s greatest festival.

In contrast, the newer international airports, Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA) and Pokhara International Airport (PHR), have not yet seen any international passengers, even during the peak season. TIA has experienced a boost in flights and passengers during the festive season.