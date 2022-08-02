Travel’s Back on the Rise: Here’s What You Should Know

It’s no surprise that after two years of being held back by health restrictions, holidaymakers are looking forward to hopping aboard the next bus, train, and plane. In fact, our previous article on Global Air Travel highlights how the industry is set to recover 65% in the third quarter of 2022.



Despite clear enthusiasm, recovery can be patchy. Some parts of the world like Africa and the Middle East are doing much better, while others are barely catching up. And with changing rules, it’s your responsibility as a traveler to know what is expected as you leave home to go on your vacation.



Here’s our guide to start you off on adjusting to this new era of travel.





Changes in pricing

To get started, finances and budgeting is crucial. In April 2022, airline fares surged 18.6%, marking the largest one-month jump since 1963. This surge alone counted for a quarter of overall inflation during this specific month.



Insider claims supply-and-demand isn’t the only reason — despite air travel costing about 13% more than it did before the pandemic, passenger counts are still near pre-crisis levels. When we take a look at the wider picture, we can see that global inflation is causing an increase everywhere: in the price of rising jet fuel costs, hotel rates, and meals.



Make sure you research your destination’s cost of living: for example, if the Hagia Sophia Mosque or Santorini is on your bucket list, then you should know Turkey had the highest inflation rate of 54.8% in the first quarter of 2022, followed closely by Greece that reached an annual inflation rate of 7.44%, nearly 21 times what it was two years earlier.



When you have an idea of what costs you’re walking into, these budgeting tips by AskMoney can help you balance your funds. It’s important to note the price of fixed expenses like transportation and allot a range for your variable expenses like food. Budgeting ahead of time will help you relax more without having to worry about finances on your trip.





Changes in regulations

Besides an increase in airline fares, April also saw the US reverse its mask mandate on flights. This is due to evidence that airplanes have a lower virus transmission rate due to the quality of air on board. However, risks are always present and because recovery is patchy, mask-wearing is still mandatory on some other airlines.



Hence, regulations are often on a case-by-case basis, but one thing is for certain: Covid-19 entry requirements are dropping at an accelerated pace.



One useful guide is Bloomberg’s list of countries where you can travel without a vaccine or test. The list increased by 20 territories last May, to make up 55 countries in total. This includes Armenia, Denmark, and even The Maldives. Visas are still required for international travel, but otherwise, travelers are advised to check the internal regulations that govern masking, health checks, and the like to eat at restaurants or attend public events. Travel insurance may also be necessary.





Current top destinations

In 2019, the list of top tourist destinations was dominated by Asian destinations with Hong Kong and Bangkok leading the charge. Since 2021, however, Europe is now represented by eight cities in the top 10.



France is one of the hardest-hit European countries in terms of Covid, but that didn’t stop the City of Love from being named the world’s most attractive city destination for 2021. For those hesitant due to health concerns, consider the 1st runner up, Dubai which ranked fourth highest globally in the “health and safety” performance pillar.



There is a travel destination for everyone, as long as it fits your budget and you’re willing to respect the local regulations. Do your research ahead of time and slowly but surely, safer travel will be on the horizon for everyone.

