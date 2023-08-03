Travelport+ Starts Delivering British Airways’s NDC Content

Travelport and British Airways have partnered to offer simplified access to New Distribution Capability (NDC) content on the Travelport+ platform. This allows travel retailers to easily book and service NDC offers for their customers. The NDC content is now live in the UK and Ireland and will be available globally for Travelport+ users. British Airways’ Director of Retail and Customer Relationship Management, Ian Romanis, expressed delight in providing agents with a comprehensive view of products and dynamic fares in one place, enabling a more efficient and seamless booking experience.
About the author
Binayak Karki
Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.
You may also like
New Doha to Trabzon, Turkey Flight on Qatar Airways
New General Manager at Silversands Grenada
Thailand Hoping for Two Million Russian Tourists in 2024
Fiji Airways: Best Airline & Airline Staff in Australia and Pacific
Families Have Big Travel Budgets and Ambitions in 2023
Global Travel and Tourism Deals Decline 38.8%
Will All-Time Low Lira Trigger Türkiye Tourism Boom?
EU Pilots: Labor Law Violations in Wet-Leased Aircraft Operations
Southwest Airlines Extends Flight Schedule Through March 6, 2024
SKAL Councilors Meeting in Malaga
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments