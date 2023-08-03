Airline News Newsletter Short News Travel Technology News

Travelport+ Starts Delivering British Airways’s NDC Content

8 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
Travelport and British Airways have partnered to offer simplified access to New Distribution Capability (NDC) content on the Travelport+ platform. This allows travel retailers to easily book and service NDC offers for their customers. The NDC content is now live in the UK and Ireland and will be available globally for Travelport+ users. British Airways’ Director of Retail and Customer Relationship Management, Ian Romanis, expressed delight in providing agents with a comprehensive view of products and dynamic fares in one place, enabling a more efficient and seamless booking experience.

