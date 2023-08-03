Travelport+ Starts Delivering British Airways’s NDC Content

Travelport and British Airways have partnered to offer simplified access to New Distribution Capability (NDC) content on the Travelport+ platform. This allows travel retailers to easily book and service NDC offers for their customers. The NDC content is now live in the UK and Ireland and will be available globally for Travelport+ users. British Airways’ Director of Retail and Customer Relationship Management, Ian Romanis, expressed delight in providing agents with a comprehensive view of products and dynamic fares in one place, enabling a more efficient and seamless booking experience.