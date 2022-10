Travel to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe now on Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines, has launched a new flight to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, via Victoria Falls starting from 30 October 2022. Ethiopian has started four weekly flights to Bulawayo, a third destination city in Zimbabwe after Harare and Victoria Falls and a third new destination opened after the pandemic.

Ethiopian is part of the Star Alliance and is connecting its extensive network with leading airlines from around the globe.

With the addition of Bulawayo, Ethiopian global destinations reach 131. The new flight will be operated with B787 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Bulawayo, also known as “The City of Kings” is rich in cultural history and is the second largest city in Zimbabwe after the capital, Harare.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew, said “We are continually growing our network in Africa to provide affordable and convenient air connectivity and facilitate trade within Africa and beyond. The commencement of flights to Bulawayo is crucial in connecting Southern Africa to the world with our 130 destinations in five continents. We are glad to serve Bulawayo, the industrial hub of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa accelerating trade with our cargo and passenger services. Our flights to multiple cities in a country indicate our solid commitment to serve our customers and support our continent as the best pan-African carrier.”

Bulawayo is an important trade and tourist hub for travelers from all corners of the world and Ethiopian will provide the best connectivity service along with African flavored hospitality. Ethiopian has been flying to two other cities in Zimbabwe –Harare and Victoria falls, with its first flight to Harare in 1980. The airlines’ new flight to Bulawayo is aimed at providing convenient and affordable service to the growing post pandemic business and leisure travelers to and from Bulawayo and the Southern African region.

Bulawayo is the second largest city with the second largest airport in the country. The suitable geographical location, road infrastructure and hotel businesses have made the city a center of tourism. The city also hosts international trade fair where people from different parts of the world gather attracting tourists and business travelers. However, the airport is underutilized with only few carriers operating to Bulawayo. Ethiopian Airlines commencement of flights brings about additional connectivity options with competitive fares for the people of Bulawayo and the southern African region.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Ethiopian Airlines growing connectivity is backing the utilization of the huge potential of the continent’s tourism industry. The new flight to Bulawayo will add convenience to travelers, thereby activating the trade activities in the industrial hub of southern Africa.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News