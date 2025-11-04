Travel Industry Growth to Outpace Global Economy, Says WTM Global Travel Report

The global travel and tourism industry is on track to outpace the wider world economy over the next decade, according to the World Travel Market (WTM) Global Travel Report, launched today at WTM London 2025.

The report forecasts annual travel industry growth of 3.5%, compared with 2.5% for global GDP. By 2035, the sector is projected to generate more than $16 trillion and account for nearly 12% of the global economy, based on data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Oxford Economics.

In 2025, international arrivals are expected to surpass 1.5 billion, breaking pre-pandemic records. Growth is being fuelled by stronger demand from emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as travellers taking longer and more immersive trips.

Consumers are continuing to prioritise experiential travel, with major live events such as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Oasis’ Live ’25 Tour boosting visitor numbers across multiple destinations.

Where Travel & Tourism Meet | World Travel Market London Join the travel and tourism community at WTM London to share insights, meet partners and unlock an endless supply of business opportunity.

At the same time, trends like “coolcations”—with increasing arrivals to Sweden, Norway, and Finland—and off-season travel are reshaping global travel patterns. The report also highlights the influence of AI and digital platforms, which are transforming trip planning and driving higher engagement with online travel agents (OTAs) and social media.

However, challenges remain. The industry faces economic and geopolitical headwinds, rising business costs from trade tariffs, and a persistent skills shortage. The outlook for North America is “less optimistic,” with U.S. inbound tourism expected to decline 6% in 2025, delaying recovery to 2019 levels until 2029.

Chris Carter-Chapman, WTM London Event Director, said the findings reflect this year’s theme, “Reimagining Travel in a Changing World.” He added:

“With travel at record levels and set to outpace the wider economy over the next 10 years, WTM London is the place to connect, innovate, and plan for the industry’s future.”

Dave Goodger, Managing Director EMEA at Tourism Economics, described the report as “an essential guide to understanding and capitalising on global travel trends.”