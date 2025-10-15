Travel Indonesia by Helicopter

Civil helicopter chartering is growing across the APAC region, and Indonesia is no exception. A global charter experts provides in-depth insights on helicopter charters in Indonesia, explaining why they are a good fit for the country, for travel and tourism and which sectors are driving growth.

Fleet growth in civil turbine helicopters in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has been consistent and steady for over a decade. Between 2014 and 2024, it expanded from 3,287 to 4,131 with a CAGR of 2.3%, according to research by the Asian Sky Group.

At 154, Indonesia’s civil helicopter fleet represents 3.7% of the region’s total and is the largest fleet in Southeast Asia. This should come as little surprise, considering the country’s unique geography, Saladin Siregar explains.

Indonesia is vast, and its geography is complex and unique. It is a country of over 17,000 islands, and many locations are extremely remote and difficult to access due to challenging terrain.

Travel difficulties are exacerbated by challenging infrastructure in both urban and rural areas. In the cities, congestion is a significant issue. And outside metropolitan areas, there are many locations where road or sea connections are impractical. These factors combined create a strong demand for point-to-point helicopter transport.

A range of civil helicopters in Indonesia

Indonesia Travel Explore Indonesia’s diverse beauty, culture, and adventure on Indonesia Travel.

Roughly half of all helicopter flights in Indonesia last year were multi-mission, according to the Asian Sky Group’s Helicopter Fleet Report 2024. The remaining 50% of flights were made up of a combination of corporate or private hire, offshore flights, and charters, which accounted for over 15% of all missions.

There were also a small number of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Search and Rescue (SAR), law enforcement, and training flights.

Sectors driving helicopter charter demand in Indonesia

A combination of sectors and use cases is driving the expansion of helicopter charters in Indonesia.

First of all, there has been an uptick in usage around major cities and tourist locations. VIP and corporate transport via helicopter charter is growing, especially in Jakarta and Bali. In congested cities, helicopters offer faster and more reliable travel, making passenger helicopter charters popular with both businesses and tourists.

Another sector that makes extensive use of helicopter charters is heavy industry. There were over 4,600 active mining permits in Indonesia in 2024. And there are thousands of energy facilities and power plants spread across the country, including many small diesel plants and multiple Oil & Gas facilities. Many industrial sectors are expanding. For example, there is an increase in nickel and copper smelters and in refineries. As you would imagine, these facilities are often located in remote areas. Furthermore, the transportation of mission-critical crew and cargo to these sites is frequently time sensitive, making helicopter charters the most viable and convenient option.

Whether it is tourism, corporate travel, or accessing remote industrial facilities, helicopters provide unmatched access and flexibility. They help executives avoid city congestion and enable teams to mobilize rapidly to remote industrial sites in Indonesia

The future outlook for Helicopter demand in Indonesia

APAC anticipates further development in Indonesia’s helicopter charter market in the near term and will be on hand to support their customers over this period.

Industrial growth is expected to continue in the country, and infrastructure challenges are expected to persist. Based on this scenario, a further increase in passenger and cargo helicopter charter demand over the next 5 years. Opportunities to expand passenger air chartering services for the corporate and VIP vertical.

Helicopter Companies in Indonesia offer safe, reliable, and convenient helicopter charters to serve these customers in these segments as demand increases.