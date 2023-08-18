Travel Croatia With Virtual Walk Experience

The Croatian Tourist Board has launched a virtual touring facility that offers 63 different virtual walks with 360-degree views for travelers to “test drive” visits. The feature is available in 4 languages, accessible on their website or app. Director highlights digitalisation and sustainability as their strategic goals. The virtual walk offers popular destinations featured, zoom and tap for history. It offers both aerial and street-level perspectives.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments