Travel and tourism deal activity down sharply in July

Many of the key global markets in the travel and tourism sector witnessed a downturn in deal activities in July 2022

A total of 73 deals* were announced in the global travel and tourism sector during July 2022, which is a decline of 39.2% over 120 deals that were announced in June 2022.

Deal making activity in the travel and tourism sector has remained inconsistent throughout 2022, with some months experiencing an improvement followed by a decline.

This trend is prevalent across several key markets.

Many of the key global markets in the travel and tourism sector witnessed a downturn in deal activities in July 2022.

Markets including the USA and the UK witnessed a decline of 51.3% and 42.1% in deals volume in July 2022 compared to June 2022, respectively.

Deal activity also remained subdued for other markets such as India, Spain, China, France, and Germany.

The announcements of mergers and acquisition (M&A), venture financing and private equity deals decreased in July.

The number of M&A deals declined by 42.9%, venture financing by 37.5% and private equity by 16.7% in July compared to June 2022.

* Comprising mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and venture financing

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News