Transport Canada gives new airline the go ahead

A new airline has met all the requirements to be issued an AOC and will operating out of the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd., a new all-Canadian leisure airline, has received its air operating certificate (AOC) from Transport Canada, granting approval to initiate operations out of its travel hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ).

Securing the AOC confirms that Canada Jetlines has all required professional capabilities and adheres to all safety regulations needed for aircraft operations. Canada Jetlines looks forward to its inaugural flight and will be releasing new destinations and updated scheduling shortly.

“The entire team at Canada Jetlines is thrilled to obtain our AOC after meeting all necessary operation standards and passing all inspections,” shared Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. “We thank Transport Canada and greatly appreciate the tireless effort and diligence they undertake to approve new airlines. We excitedly look forward to our launch date, meeting the increased demand for convenient, leisure travel in Canada and beyond and to provide more options to explore the world.”

Canada Jetlines is a leisure focused air carrier, which will utilize a growing fleet of Airbus 320 aircraft.

The airline will provide Canadians with value vacation choices and convenient travel options within Canada, the U.S.A., Cuba, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Antigua, Bahamas, and other Caribbean nations. Canada Jetlines will provide vacation packages to iconic Canadian destinations and beyond via strong partnerships with airports, CVBs, tourism entities, hotels, hospitality brands, and attractions. With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort, and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint.

Transport Canada is a federal institution within the Transport Canada portfolio. It is responsible for transportation policies and programs as well as promoting safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally responsible transportation. In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Canada issued numerous Ministerial Orders and industry guidance to help keep essential travel as safe as possible.

