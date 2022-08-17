Train passengers injured fleeing raging fire in Spain

More than 1,000 people have been forced to evacuate due to fast-spreading flames fueled by high winds and a scorching heatwave

After a passenger train was forced to stop in the midst of a wildfire in Spain yesterday, panicked passengers began smashing windows and attempting to flee for safety.

Up to 20 people were injured in the chaos, with 3 people reportedly suffering serious burns, including a ten-year-old girl.

The disaster happened during a trip from Sagunto to the city of Zaragoza in northeast Spain, as the train slowed down, prompting fears among passengers that it could catch ablaze.

The engine driver reportedly stopped the train as it was too dangerous to continue and was preparing to head back the opposite direction, at which point some of the train’s 48 passengers have panicked and attempted to flee.

“Once they saw that they were surrounded by fire they got back on the train and several of them had suffered burns,” said a representative of the Spanish rail company Renfe.

Among the 20 or so injured were three with serious burns, including a girl around the age of 10 and a 58-year-old woman, emergency services told local media.

Officials in Valencia – a region in eastern Spain that’s seen major wildfires in recent weeks – say that more than 1,000 people have been forced to evacuate due to fast-spreading flames fueled by high winds and a scorching heatwave. One fire in the city of Bejis has spread some 1,900 acres, while another still raging to the south in Vall d’Ebo has consumed more than 27,000 acres of forest.