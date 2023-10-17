Train Accident in Olomouc, 4 Injured

On Tuesday in Bělidla, a district of Olomouc in Moravia of Czech Republic, a passenger train collided with a truck at a level crossing, leaving 4 people injured. The train accident sparked a major fire that engulfed the train, the truck, and a passenger car.

Local fire services rapidly responded to the train accident in Olomouc, dispatching seven fire units to battle the blaze. The extent of the damage and the severity of the injuries sustained by the victims were not detailed in the brief report.

The incident produced billowing smoke that could be seen from several kilometers away, underscoring the scale and gravity of the collision. Authorities are likely investigating the accident to ascertain the causes and prevent such incidents in the future.