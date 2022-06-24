Tourists no longer concerned about COVID-19 | Rebuilding (eturbonews.com)

More than two years on, widespread COVID-19 concern appears to be declining as international travel resumes, amid easing travel restrictions and rising vaccination rates.

According to a recent live poll, 57% of respondents are “not concerned” or are “not very concerned” about the spread of COVID-19, suggesting that tourists are more prepared to live with COVID-19.

The outlook for tourism in many countries is brighter than at any time in the past two years. However, the turbulence and uncertainty of COVID-19 has created several challenges which are likely to further complicate recovery.

Rising demand, coupled with mass layoffs and competition for talent with other sectors, has resulted in widespread labor shortages in several tourism economies such as the UK, the Netherlands, and Spain.

As countries gradually lift travel restrictions and tourism restarts in many parts of the world, hygiene and safety must continue to be a priority and coordinated heath protocols that protect workers, communities, and travelers, while supporting companies and workers, must be firmly in place to boost travel confidence.

The global travel and tourism industry’s post-pandemic recovery is gaining traction as pent-up demand for international travel rekindles.

According to travel industry’s latest forecasts, on a global scale, international departures will reach 68% of pre-COVID levels in 2022.

This is expected to improve to 82% in 2023, and 97% in 2024, before fully recovering by 2025 at 101% of 2019 levels.

There is reason to be cautiously optimistic for the return of travel demand as growth in international travel is finally expected in 2022.