5 Destinations in Indonesia to Impose Tourist Tax

1 hour ago
by Binayak Karki
The Indonesian government intends to impose taxes on foreign tourists visiting five key tourist destinations.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Vinsensius Jemadu, announced that international tourist taxes will soon be expanded to five destinations beyond Bali. These destinations include Lake Toba, Borobudur Temple, Mandalika, Labuan Bajo, and Likupang.

Vinsensius mentioned that the tax for foreign tourists will start to be implemented in Bali in February 2024.

The selection of future destinations for similar tax implementation will depend on evaluations of accessibility, amenities, and attractions. The official noted that the flat tax of 150,000 Rupiah (about US$10) for foreign tourists in Bali aligns with international practices, even though Indonesia adopted it relatively late compared to other countries. Vinsensius stressed that the tax should be accompanied by enhanced service quality and hotel standards.

He expressed the hope that Bali’s tax model would inspire other Indonesian tourist destinations.

